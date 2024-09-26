Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, CEO Gary Guidry purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,855.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE GTE opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $190.50 million, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

