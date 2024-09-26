Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 6,143 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.51% of Acacia Research worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 10.90.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 44.42% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter.

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

