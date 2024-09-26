Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 352 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,940,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 572.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 102,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 87,629 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,127,000 after buying an additional 76,665 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 86.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after buying an additional 70,524 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,030,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $155.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $156.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.22 and a 200-day moving average of $146.85.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

