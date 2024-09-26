Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 11,372 Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of HF Foods Group worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Foods Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 63.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HF Foods Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. HF Foods Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.18.

HF Foods Group ( NASDAQ:HFFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $302.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Foods Group Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

