11,765 Shares in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth $1,708,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 905,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 261,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 128,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLGB opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $767.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

