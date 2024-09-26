Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 6,891 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of CompoSecure worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CompoSecure by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246,094 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $3,223,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 40.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 161,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $1,424,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point upped their target price on CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on CompoSecure from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

CompoSecure stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. CompoSecure, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $13.91.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CompoSecure news, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,635,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CompoSecure news, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,635,771.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,043,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $497,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,942.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock worth $82,870,442. Corporate insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

