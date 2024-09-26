Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $344,000 in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 396,506 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALIM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

