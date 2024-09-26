Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Holdings in FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.19% of FibroBiologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics during the second quarter worth $106,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in FibroBiologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000.

FibroBiologics Stock Down 5.8 %

FBLG opened at $2.75 on Thursday. FibroBiologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FibroBiologics ( NASDAQ:FBLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Analysts forecast that FibroBiologics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBLG. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of FibroBiologics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

FibroBiologics Company Profile

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

