Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $336,000 in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRDM. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 25,135.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 152,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 152,070 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 46,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,391,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 108,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the period.

FRDM opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60.

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

