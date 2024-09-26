9,732 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $37.29.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

