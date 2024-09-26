Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 81,056 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of eHealth worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in eHealth by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in eHealth during the first quarter valued at $472,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 88,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 52,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in eHealth by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on eHealth from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eHealth from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John J. Stelben purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John J. Stelben acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gavin G. Galimi bought 10,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $42,703.80. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 185,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,394.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,365 shares of company stock valued at $329,404. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eHealth Stock Up 0.3 %

EHTH stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.38). eHealth had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $65.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.