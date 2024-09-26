Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 4,427 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth $268,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 100,936 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.19. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,571.35% and a negative return on equity of 119.02%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IGMS. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $45,536.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,430.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $279,957. 57.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

