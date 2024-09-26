Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $338,000 Position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PESI. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 189,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PESI opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.54 million, a PE ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 9.82%.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

