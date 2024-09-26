Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $373,000 Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 912,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DMF opened at $7.33 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.