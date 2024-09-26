Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Embraer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,383,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,662,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

ERJ opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

