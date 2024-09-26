First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDVY. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 108,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period.

Shares of SDVY opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

