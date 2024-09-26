Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $392,000 Position in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of Canoo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,236 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Canoo by 95.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

GOEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Canoo from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

NASDAQ GOEV opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. Canoo Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,508.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,771.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Canoo news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,508.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,483.21. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 181,513 shares in the company, valued at $422,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,082 shares of company stock worth $59,599 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

