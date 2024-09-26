Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Shares in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRHC shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Capmk raised Quest Resource to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.94 million, a PE ratio of -31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $73.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 22,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $180,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

