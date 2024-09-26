Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $381,000 in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 124,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPI. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 479.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 844,705 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in ASP Isotopes by 477.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 69,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank raised its stake in ASP Isotopes by 197.0% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

Shares of ASP Isotopes stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen bought 61,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $210,286.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,678,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,707,658.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

