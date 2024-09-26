Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $375,000 Stock Position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 786,713 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 52,870 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of SCPH opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $232.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 201.84% and a negative net margin of 252.18%. Analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

