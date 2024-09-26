Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,635 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 353,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,609,000 after buying an additional 19,103 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $123.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

