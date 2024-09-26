Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,978 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.21% of Terran Orbital worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $80,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Terran Orbital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

Shares of Terran Orbital stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. Terran Orbital Co. has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $30.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLAP shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.25 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.