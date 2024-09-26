Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 4,682 iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $87.88 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $88.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.98.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.