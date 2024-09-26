Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 2,868 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Design Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.82. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arsani William sold 814,874 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $3,463,214.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.