Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.90

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.42. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 3,295 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 11.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 149.58%.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

