Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 6,130 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

PYLD stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.