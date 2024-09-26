Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as low as $1.03. Vuzix shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 2,285,065 shares changing hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Vuzix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 1,285.06% and a negative return on equity of 114.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 132,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 26.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vuzix by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 279,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 130,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in Vuzix by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

