Schroders (LON:SDRC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,165.00

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,165 ($28.99) and traded as low as GBX 2,165 ($28.99). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,165 ($28.99), with a volume of 311,551 shares traded.
Schroders Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,071.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,165 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,165.
Schroders Company Profile
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
