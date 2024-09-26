Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $186.74

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $186.74 and traded as low as $167.50. Christian Dior shares last traded at $168.89, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.
Christian Dior Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.74.
About Christian Dior
Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.
