ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.58

Shares of ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.58 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 10.52 ($0.14). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14), with a volume of 529,902 shares trading hands.

ANGLE Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.58. The firm has a market cap of £34.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.38 and a beta of 0.22.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

