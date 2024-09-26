TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $0.11. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 18,037 shares.
TCON has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 1st.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 31.8 %
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
