Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.24

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $2.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 8,507 shares trading hands.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.99.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $953.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.03 million. Analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 64.5% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 54,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
