Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $978.83

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $978.83 and traded as low as $968.80. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $970.26, with a volume of 600 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $958.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $978.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $29.39 EPS for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

