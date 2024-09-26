Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.04

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.04 and traded as low as $9.73. Eagle Point Credit shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 544,102 shares traded.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $749.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 76.61% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter worth $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 646.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

