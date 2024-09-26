McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.63

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.63 and traded as low as C$12.91. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$12.91, with a volume of 37,132 shares traded.

McEwen Mining Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$684.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.06). McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 46.63%. The company had revenue of C$64.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0605645 EPS for the current year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

