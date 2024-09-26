Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $158.04

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 158.04 ($2.12) and traded as low as GBX 156.15 ($2.09). Henderson EuroTrust shares last traded at GBX 157 ($2.10), with a volume of 88,218 shares traded.

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 162.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £332.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

