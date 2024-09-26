RTC Group (LON:RTC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.61

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 99.61 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.30). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 7,049 shares.

RTC Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.61. The company has a market cap of £14.25 million, a PE ratio of 696.43 and a beta of 1.17.

RTC Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. RTC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,285.71%.

RTC Group Company Profile

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

