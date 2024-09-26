Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.74

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.74 and traded as high as C$16.99. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$16.91, with a volume of 120,867 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$210.52 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.4595104 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.03%.

Get Free Report

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

