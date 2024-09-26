Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.74

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.74 and traded as high as C$16.99. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$16.91, with a volume of 120,867 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.42.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 0.2 %
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$210.52 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.4595104 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.03%.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
