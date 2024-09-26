IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 29,741 shares traded.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.