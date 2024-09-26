Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.08

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.08 and traded as low as $11.45. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 194,657 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.1172 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
