Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Increases By 190.4%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,011,900 shares, a growth of 190.4% from the August 31st total of 348,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.7 days.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of FBBPF opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

