Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Increases By 190.4%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,011,900 shares, a growth of 190.4% from the August 31st total of 348,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.7 days.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of FBBPF opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $6.00.
FIBRA Prologis Company Profile
