Nasstar (LON:NASA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.75

Shares of Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12.75 ($0.17). Nasstar shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 6,100 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.75. The company has a market capitalization of £78.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25.
Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.
