Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.55

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.55 and traded as low as $60.00. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $60.21, with a volume of 50,959 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.55.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.63% and a return on equity of 1,098.84%. The business had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $11,173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

