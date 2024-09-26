Short Interest in J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Declines By 58.4%

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the August 31st total of 259,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of J-Long Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in J-Long Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of J-Long Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

J-Long Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:JL opened at $0.37 on Thursday. J-Long Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online.

