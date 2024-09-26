Short Interest in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Expands By 160.8%

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a growth of 160.8% from the August 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of KVACW opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Keen Vision Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.
Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile
