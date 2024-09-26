Short Interest in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Expands By 160.8%

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a growth of 160.8% from the August 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of KVACW opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Keen Vision Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

