Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Short Interest Update

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 166.1% from the August 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECX shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter worth about $961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth about $1,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth about $1,804,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,099,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

TECX stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $433.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 2.59. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($1.85). Analysts anticipate that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

