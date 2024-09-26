Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Short Interest Update

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 166.1% from the August 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECX shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.
TECX stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $433.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 2.59. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $29.90.
Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($1.85). Analysts anticipate that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.
