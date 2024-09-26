Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Rises By 183.1%

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 183.1% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 624,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 88,941 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 35,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 674,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. This is a boost from Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.