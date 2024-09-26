Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Rises By 183.1%

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 183.1% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 624,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 88,941 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 35,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 674,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Increases Dividend
About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.