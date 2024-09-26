Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Decreases By 59.5%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,700 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the August 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,014,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 190,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,727,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 203,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 29,929 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of USIG stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $52.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

