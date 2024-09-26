Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Down 58.0% in September

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the August 31st total of 57,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 56,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 38,697 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 246,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 126,679 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 8.7% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $28.11 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIGO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.30 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

