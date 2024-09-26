RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the August 31st total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RedHill Biopharma stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.40% of RedHill Biopharma worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $9.64 on Thursday. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

